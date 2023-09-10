A local man is raising money for a good cause by taking part in the upcoming IRONMAN race in a couple of weeks.

We met with the man on a mission and his family to see what he racing for and how you can help.

For the past ten months Taka Elkins has been running, biking, and swimming hours each day to train for the most challenging race of his life.

"Literally the longest thing I have done was run a 5 mile race," said Elkins.

Elkins says he was motivated to sign up for the IRONMAN coming up on September 24th after watching it last year with his family.

"So my kids are like.. 'dad can you do the IRONMAN', and I'm like I don't know.. maybe, and they're like 'yeah dad you can do it,'" said Elkins.

After deciding to put in the hard work to train, Elkins had the idea of raising money for the organizations who have helped support his four-year-old son Leo.

Leo, or as they like to call him, Leo the lion, was born with stickler syndrome, a progressive genetic disorder which greatly affects his ability to see and hear.

"You have to have perseverance, you literally have to be strong, and you have to be determined, and those are a lot of the traits and qualities that.. heck my son has to do every day," said Elkins.

Elkins started a go-fund-me in the hopes of raising $10,000, which will be given to 'Family Voices of Tennessee', 'The National Family Association For Deaf And Blindness', 'The Hope Foundation', 'Elevate Behavior' and 'Red Bank Development Learning Pre-school.

"So I think it's very important for us to shine a light on these organizations that are very vital to kids like Leo," said Elkins.

Elkins says his willpower to wake up at four in the morning and start his hours of training comes from his family.

"I go out into the yard and we'll run around the neighborhood and they want to run with me, it's super cute," said Elkins.

He also says he couldn't do it with out his wife Lisa, or the IRONWOMAN, who has taken on most parenting duties while he trains.

"I think I'm ready because I have been putting a lot of training in, but again I'm not trying to break any records... I just want to cross that finish line and see my family and make my family proud," said Elkins.

The last we checked, the Elkins go-fund-me still had a couple thousand left to reach their goal before the big race on September 24th.

if you would like to donate, click here.

View the GoFundMe here: