Hamilton County Sherriff arrested 22-year-old, Edward Zeth Bidon, on charges of statutory rape in connection with an incident that occurred at the Ace Hardware Store on 8164 E. Brainerd Rd.
The victim, who has been identified as a 16-year-old employee, was exchanging inappropriate sexual messages with her supervisor at the store, Bidon.
According to the affidavit, it was reported that the victim and Bidon had been engaging in an inappropriate relationship for several weeks.
It is alleged that on April 8th the two met up outside the store after closing and had intercourse in the victim's vehicle. The victim also alleges that Bidon continued to flirt with her and act possessive of her, resulting in a second incident of intercourse on April 17th.
When police interviewed the victim, and she stated that Bidon knew her real age, and that he had taken advantage of her during their relationship and afterward.
The investigation uncovered recordings from cameras located at the Ace Hardware store confirming that the victim was working on the mentioned dates, and text messages exchanged between the two discussing getting “rid of evidence”.
Bidon is now facing charges of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.