After 25 years on the bench, North Georgia Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt will resign at the end of the year.
Van Pelt spent eight years as district attorney before being elected to the bench in 1996.
"Timing is just a good time. I’ll be 66 in a few months," said Van Pelt. "It’s a good time for me to leave. I wanna leave at a time when I’m still physically able to do some things that I enjoy.”
Van Pelt sent his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp last week. Kemp accepting the resignation this week triggered the process for the governor's selection process to replace him.
A judicial nominating committee will be created to accept applications. They will create a shortlist for Gov. Kemp to choose from.
Van Pelt said he will be returning to private practice when he steps down.
“Now that I’ve done this I’m free to negotiate details," said Van Pelt.
Among Van Pelt's most notable cases, he oversaw the 2015 murder trial of Catherine Goins. Van Pelt sentenced Goins to life in prison for pretending to be pregnant in order to lure a mother to her home to give her baby clothes and then killing her.
Van Pelt's last day will be December 1, 2022.
"I think I’ve still got a couple of good trials in me," said Van Pelt. "We'll see."