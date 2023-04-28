Good Friday! We will have amazing weather this evening, and Saturday will be awesome. We will start a little cool in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning. The afternoon will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 78! We may get a few spotty showers late Saturday night through the overnight.
I expect widespread rain Sunday morning with a few showers lingering into the afternoon. We will clear out late with a high of 71.
Next week will start sunny and cooler with temps ranging from 45 to 68 on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will all sport chilly mornings as well in the mid-40s, but the afternoons will have lots of sunshine with temps slowly increasing through the 70s as the week progresses. Our next rain chance after Sunday will be next Friday.
