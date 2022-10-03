Good Monday. We are in for a fantastic week. Though we are a bit behind in rainfall for the last 30 days, it will be hard to complain about the abundant sunshine and the comfortable temperatures.
This evening will be nice with temps falling through the 60s under mostly clear skies.
Tuesday will be picture perfect hey with sunshine and temps ranging from 50 to 76.
Wednesday and Thursday may warm a little with respective highs of 78 and 81. Skies will be sunny both days.
Friday another front will move through. It will only produce clouds Friday, but it will also bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. The high Friday will reach 80. Saturday will be noticeably cooler starting out in the low 50s, but only making it to highs in the upper 60s (70 in Chattanooga).
Sunday will be another cool one with temps ranging from 47 to 71.
There are 2 tropical systems we are watching. One has a 30% chance for development and could move into the Caribbean this week. The other has a 70% chance but will stay well out in the Atlantic.
