Good Tuesday. We will have sporadic showers and storms this evening. Our weather will quiet down a bit on Wednesday. We will have mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few spotty tropical showers popping up southeast of Chattanooga. We will also be a little breezy with winds from the NNE at 10-15 mph. Gusts could be above 20 mph.
Thursday and Friday will be amazing. The humidity will be lower allowing for cooler mornings in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday and Sunday will maintain the sunshine and lower humidity, though it will be warmer with highs reaching about 90 both days.
Labor day will be a great one for any planned events. 68 in the morning, 91 in the afternoon, and more sunny skies.
No rain is in the forecast next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.