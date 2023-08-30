Good Wednesday. Idalia brought flooding rains and damaging winds to much of the deep southeast. For us, the storm only produced some gusty winds, and we may see a shower or two spinning into the extreme SE part of our area like Fannin or Gilmer County.
Tonight we will have clear skies and the humidity will be dropping setting the stage for excellent weather Thursday. We will start with a perfect "coffee on the porch" kind of morning with low humidity and temps in the low 60s. The morning may be a little breezy. We will have an awesome afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.
Friday we will have clouds lifting in from the south. While we may see a sprinkle or two, we will overall have a great day as the humidity remains low and and temps stay comfy ranging from 67 in the morning to 86 in the afternoon.
We will warm a bit over the weekend, but it will still be nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89. We will hit 90 on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
Labor day, and all next week, will be warm and dry with highs in the low 90s all week.
