This year’s game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Kickoff for the Los Angeles Rams + the Cincinnati Bengals is at 6:30 p.m. At halftime: Rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will join R&B singer Mary J. Blige during the 2022 halftime show.
Here's a roundup of just a few of the places fans can enjoy the game and rack up some great deals.
Chattanooga Brewing Company
"Super Bowl Watch Party" Join us for Super Bowl LVI Bengals vs Rams! We’ll have beer specials, free nachos, and wings, of course. Pregame at 5:30 pm, game time at 6:30 pm
Southside Social
"Super Bowl Sunday" Game with the Sound ON • $5 for 5 Traditional Wings • $10 Pitchers of Beer
Regan’s Place
"Super Bowl Party at Regan’s Place" Join us at Regan’s for the Big Game! We will be showing the game on our 150 sqft projection screen. We will be featuring a free buffet catered by Stir • $3 Miller Lites all night long. Doors Open at 2:00 pm.
CHI Memorial Stadium
" Super Bowl Watch Party at CHI Memorial Stadium" Come watch Super Bowl LVI on our 13.5 ft. Screen in the Executive Club • Full Service Bar • Doors Open at 5:30 pm • The Executive Club at CHI Memorial Stadium • Menu includes: BBQ sliders, Shrimp cocktail, Hand breaded chicken nuggets, and more! • Free Admission
The Dark Roast Chattanooga
"Super Bowl Party!" Starts at 4:00 pm • $3 Domestics • $4 Local Cans • $5 Drafts • Bring a dish and get your first beer free!
Diamond Billiard Club
Super Bowl • We have some amazing deals for Super Bowl • Carry out deals include pork party pack, pizza party pack, wing party pack or take and bake pasta! • In house deals will include $3 shot, $7 pitchers, $12 buckets and much more.
Buds Sportsbar
Whether you plan on going out or staying in for the BIG GAME, we have something for everyone! • Pre-Order Your Wings: Buy 50 Get 15 Boneless Free • 12 BBQ Sliders with Fries for $25 • $5 Absolute Bengals Bomb Shot & $5 Rams Blue Kamikaze Shot
Chatterbox_423
Join us for Super Bowl Sunday! We’ll be open 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Pre-orders are encouraged! Call us at 423-322-4609 to place your order • Super Bowl Sunday Specials: 1 Full Slab of Rib $32 or 2 Full Slab of Rib $50 • 2 LBS of Rib Tips $25 (Sauced & Tossed) • 30 Smoked Wings $25 (Sauced & Tossed)
Cafe on the Corner
Order from our Super Bowl Sunday menu to relieve some of your party planning stresses! Place your order by Feb. 10th by 1pm to be picked up on Feb. 12th
Fleet Feet Chattanooga
Tailgate Run • Join us for some upcoming fun group runs! On Sunday at 5, we’re hosting a Tailgate Run and Major Sporting Event Viewing Potluck • Join us for a fun 4 mile run, followed by a tailgate party to watch the Major Sporting Event and Concert from Los Angeles. Bring your lawn chairs, koozies, and a favorite dish to share during the commercials. We hear the commercials are the best part • 5:00 pm
River Drifters Chattanooga
Super Bowl Sunday – All Day! • Kickoff 6:30 pm • $3 Fried Baby Back Ribs • $4 Hutton and Smith Beers • $2 High Life • $2 Drifter Draft •$1 Per Piece Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail • $3 Philly Cheesesteak Rolls
Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge
Rob’s Super Bowl Ultra Mega Party 2000 • We’ve got big TVs and big discounts for the big game this year! Make Rob’s your Super Bowl destination this year and every year until the end of time! • Specials: $1 off all draft beers •$1 off all appetizers • $1 off all well shots • Karaoke, pool, and darts as usual • 6:00 pm
Sweet Melissa’s Billiards
Super Bowl Party • Food & Drink Specials • Swag to be given away e $12 Bud/Bud Lt Buckets • $4.25 Vodka Cran or Lemon Drop • $3.50 Well Tequila or Whiskey • $5 Spicy Margarita • Mini Pitcher of Bud Lt or Miller Lt Only $5 • Plenty of Food Specials •
Farm to Fork
Ram Vs. Bengals>> SUPER BOWL PARTY • Join us on Sunday, February 13th for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! Watch Los Angeles Rams versus the Cincinnati Bengals as they face off for the NFL Super Bowl Championship trophy! • Half price Miller Lite! • Try our team inspired specialty cocktails…”The Ram Slammer” and “The Lucky Tiger”! • 6:30 – 9:30 pm