Kareem Orr is ready to make an impact back in his hometown of Chattanooga. The Notre Dame alum is returning to his alma mater to help out his former coach.
Orr has signed on to coach the defensive backs this season. Head coach of the Irish Charles Fant said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring back one of his guys after seeing the impact he's had on the younger generation.
Orr is in the process of opening up his own performance center here in Chattanooga. KOSP Performance is aimed at bringing a new style of training to local athletes. Something Orr learned during his time out west.
Orr was a member of the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams. A replica Lombardi Trophy now sits in the trophy case at Notre Dame High School to shows kids what's possible,
He said he can't wait to get to work and help shape future Chattanooga stars.