Good morning and happy Monday, we have a nice weather week ahead for any work that you may need to do outside or fun activities to enjoy. Each day will feature mostly sunny skies, cool mornings with lows in the 40s to 50s, and warm afternoons with highs mainly in the 70s.
Specifically, today will have highs 70-75 with a light northeast breeze. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most – 51 in Chattanooga. Tuesday and Wednesday will hit the mid-70s. Then, on Thursday, highs will top out in the upper 70s to 80. A cold front will pass on Friday. It’ll be a dry front, triggering no rain, but we will see a drop in temperatures afterward. Highs on Friday should be near 78 and then on Saturday in the upper 60s to 70. Sunday will start chilly in the morning in the low to mid-40s with highs in the low 70s.