Good morning, Thursday will be another beautiful, warm, and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This is 15-20° above normal for early March. Tonight will be clear with wind shifting out of the north with lows in the low 40s.
Friday will be sunny in the morning with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds will continue for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday having partly sunny skies. Saturday should reach 75 with a slim spotty shower chance while Sunday up to 78 with a couple of isolated showers. Overall, the weekend will most likely be dry with no interference with outdoor plans.
Then, more significant rain will head our way on Monday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Rain will continue into early Tuesday morning with a cold front. This front will drop the area back to normal March temperatures. It’ll go from 74 on Monday to highs only in the 50s on Tuesday.