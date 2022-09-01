Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature plenty of blue skies and pleasant humidity levels. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The sunshine sticks around thru the rest of the work week will fairly low rain chances. High temps will warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
Our next rain chance returns this weekend into next week. A frontal boundary will stall near the area leading to a few different rounds of showers & storms. High temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s with the extra clouds and rain chances.