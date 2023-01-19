Good afternoon, today marks 60 days until the first day of Spring, but it certainly already feels like spring outside today. There will be abundant sunshine and blue sky for your Thursday afternoon with highs from 64-70. We’ll be on record watch in Chattanooga. The record high for January 19 is 69 degrees set in 1907, forecasting a high of 70. It will be breezy this afternoon with sustained wind at 15-25mph, gusts up to 40mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and colder as lows drop down to the 30s with wind shifting from the west.
Friday will be mostly sunny with closer to seasonable highs for January from 50-55. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. An isolated shower is possible in the evening. Then, rain chances will increase for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Next work/school week will keep the wintertime temperatures going with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s and low 50s.