Good morning, today will be another fantastic fall day with cool, crisp air in the morning and plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the afternoon with highs from 69-74 for most. Humidity will stay low all day, and we’ll have a northeast breeze at 10-15mph, gusting at 25. Tonight will remain clear with lows in the 40s for most locations – 50 in Chattanooga.
Now to good news as we head into the weekend – our rain chances and amounts are trending down from Ian as the track has pushed farther east. Friday will have a lot of sunshine early with clouds from the outer reaches of Ian moving over our eastern communities. There will be about a 20% chance for showers after 2pm for areas east of I-75. Showers will move more into our area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances now look to be about 50% with the greatest likelihood for areas east of Chattanooga. A few remaining isolated showers will be possible on Sunday. Total rainfall at 0-1.5” from west (low) to east (high).
Friday will have highs from 70-75. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler and mostly cloudy, spending most of the day in the 60s.