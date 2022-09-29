Today will be another fantastic fall day with cool, crisp air in the morning and plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the afternoon with highs from 69-74 for most.

Good morning, today will be another fantastic fall day with cool, crisp air in the morning and plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the afternoon with highs from 69-74 for most. Humidity will stay low all day, and we’ll have a northeast breeze at 10-15mph, gusting at 25. Tonight will remain clear with lows in the 40s for most locations – 50 in Chattanooga.

9.29.22 Day planner

Now to good news as we head into the weekend – our rain chances and amounts are trending down from Ian as the track has pushed farther east. Friday will have a lot of sunshine early with clouds from the outer reaches of Ian moving over our eastern communities. There will be about a 20% chance for showers after 2pm for areas east of I-75. Showers will move more into our area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances now look to be about 50% with the greatest likelihood for areas east of Chattanooga. A few remaining isolated showers will be possible on Sunday. Total rainfall at 0-1.5” from west (low) to east (high).

Friday will have highs from 70-75. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler and mostly cloudy, spending most of the day in the 60s.

