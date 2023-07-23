Sunny Sunday, but getting very hot next week!
- Brian Smith
Friends, we have a good looking Sunday for late July as highs today reach the low to mid 80s and humidity still not out of control. The sky will be mostly sunny with a few puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Light north wind.
A picture perfect summer evening for hanging around the grill. Lows overnight will dip to the low to mid 60 for most.
Monday, heating up, but still somewhat lower humidity for July. Highs near 90 for most. We will remain rain free.
Tuesday and the rest of the week, the heat is on. Highs in the low to mid 90s, running about 4-6 degrees above average. Humidity will return as well, especially Wednesday through the weekend. This will make it feel like it is close to 100! Only isolated afternoon storms are possible.
Brian
