Good morning and happy first day of spring! Today is the Vernal Equinox with the official time of 5:24pm ET. However, it won’t feel like a spring day. Once again, the morning hours will feel like winter outside. Thankfully, it’ll warm up slightly this afternoon compared to yesterday under a sunny sky with highs near 54. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows below freezing for another night from the mid-20s to around 30.
The rest of the work week will warm up. Tuesday will have highs around 60 with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will reach the mid-60s with a few showers. Then, Thursday and Friday will be from 75-80. Thursday will be mostly sunny while Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will be possible late day Friday into Saturday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the severe potential. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.