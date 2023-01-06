Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be another bright, sunny day. The cold air in the 30s in the morning will be replaced with cool air at noon in the 40s, and then, afternoon highs today will be from 50-55 for most. Clouds will roll in this evening with temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be the full Wolf Moon tonight, so give it a look. There will be some clouds with a chance for a spotty sprinkle and lows in the low to mid-30s.
Saturday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs near 56. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers, but Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend for outdoor plans. Rain will increase Saturday night and continue with scattered showers on Sunday. Total rainfall through Sunday should be 0.25-0.75”. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s again.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week will be in the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Tuesday will have a chance for a few isolated showers. Then, greater scattered showers will return for Thursday into Friday.