T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and nice temps. Highs will climb into lower 70s. We will start the weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with warming temps. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday. Sunday will feature increasing clouds. A spotty shower or two will be possible by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
A more potent cold front arrives in the area Sunday night into early Monday bringing a few scattered showers, but more importantly, windy and much colder weather. Highs on Monday will only be in the 60s, with highs only in the 50s for most by Tuesday and Wednesday. As the winds calm Tuesday night into Wednesday, a widespread frost or freeze is looking likely in many spots. Overall temps will average some 10-20 degrees below average next week!
This weekend will be a good time to check on those furnaces and to review those safety measures with any space heaters.