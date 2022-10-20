Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature more sunshine, with a chilly afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be another clear & cold period. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.
A warm front arrives Friday bringing a few high clouds, but a warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s! We look to remain rain free through at least the beginning of next week! Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday- Wednesday.