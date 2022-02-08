Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s a beautiful, sunny, and mild afternoon developing across the region. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s area wide, with plenty of sunshine.
Clear skies and calm winds tonight mean another chilly overnight period ahead. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The main storm track has shifted to our north this week, so we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine through the end of the work week, but it will remain dry. The overall pattern will also lead to a warming trend through the week. Highs by Friday will be nearing the mid-60s!
The pattern does look to begin to change this weekend. Saturday looks to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s, but a cold front will move through Sunday, ushering in a much colder airmass. We will also be watching an area of low pressure to our south during this time. If tracks a little further northwest, it could lead to some “wintry mischief” on Sunday, but right now, most of the data is indicating it stays to the south. Still, we will be watching Sunday with interest as the next chance for any meaningful precipitation. Otherwise, highs moving into next week will be in the 40s with overnight lows back into the 20s.
Have a great rest of your Tuesday!