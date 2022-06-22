Happy Wednesday, everyone! We’re looking at lots of sunshine for the day, with slightly more humid conditions developing around the region. High temperatures will warm into the upper 90s to near 100. We will flirt with the record high for the day which is 100, set back in 1988.
Thursday will feature more sunshine & hot conditions. A weak front may be able to produce an isolated downpour or two during the afternoon hours, but rain chances are only around 10% at best. Highs will warm into the mid- 90s.
Friday will feature sunshine & hot conditions. Highs will warm into the mid- 90s again.
The weekend will bring a slightly stronger front to the area. A few pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon. The best chance looks to be later Sunday into Monday. Behind the front, a burst of cooler air arrives bringing highs back down to near normal levels for next week.