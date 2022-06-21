Happy Tuesday, everyone! Another large heat dome will begin to expand into the Tennessee Valley today. This will set the stage for several days with near record high temps this week, plenty of sunshine, and near zero percent chance for any real rainfall.
Highs on Tuesday afternoon will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s, but look for highs by Wednesday & Thursday to near 100. The good news is that humidity levels will increase, but not to the levels we saw last week. This means heat indices will likely be similar if not a bit below last week’s peak levels. Still, either way we’re talking more extreme heat & humid conditions.
The next chance for any rainfall arrives this weekend, with a few afternoon pop-ups possible. Highs this weekend may trend back into the mid- 90s due to the extra clouds and pop-up storms.