Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature the hottest temperatures of the week! Look for plenty of sunshine with very hot & humid conditions. Most locations will see 90s on the thermometer, with mid 90s possible in the valley. The humidity will bring heat index numbers up to the upper 90s to near 100.
A cold front arrives Thursday, bringing a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but also much cooler, less humid air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 80s, with highs only in the 70s on Friday!
We warm back into the 80s this weekend with a sunshine Saturday, but a new front arrives on Sunday bringing a better chance for scattered showers, followed by another surge of cool, fall-like air to the region!