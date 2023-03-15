Good morning, today begins with cold temperatures below freezing. Then, the afternoon will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid-50s – all under a bright, sunny sky. Tonight, there will be another risk for freezing temperatures with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Once again, protect any early spring, sensitive plants that you have. Chattanooga will be borderline with a low of 33.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as wind returns from the south. Highs will be near 65 with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will move into our area Thursday night, generally after midnight, and continue through the day on Friday. Total rainfall for Friday will range from 0.5-1” for most. Our far southeastern communities could see up to 1.5”. Thankfully, the rain will end before the weekend. Highs on Friday will be mild around 60 as a cold front passes, and then colder air will settle in for the weekend.
Lows will be around freezing on Saturday morning with highs in the low 50s. Sunday morning will be in the 20s with highs in the upper 40s. Both days will be mostly sunny with high, thin clouds. Monday morning will also be below freezing with afternoon highs near 55.