Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a sunny, dry, and breezy afternoon around the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s today. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, dry, and cool conditions. Overnight lows will fall into 40s.
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds will increase by the afternoon hours with a southerly wind. High temps will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday, an approaching cold front will send a few more clouds, and possibly a few afternoon scattered showers to the area. Highs ahead of the front will warm into the upper 70s. The best chance for scattered showers & storms will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Right now, a quarter to a half an inch of rain is looking likely, but we could see some isolated higher amounts with any thunderstorms. We also will have a very marginal risk for an isolated severe storm or two Wednesday night. The main threat with that would be gusty winds, and possibly some small hail.
The rain will quickly clear the area Thursday with decreasing clouds and breezy conditions. Highs will rebound back into the lower 70s. We’re back to chilly and sunny weather for the end of the week into the 1st half of the weekend. Highs will be near 70 with morning lows in the 40s. A new front arrives Sunday with a small chance for a few showers, but could bring the coldest air of this fall season so far for next week!