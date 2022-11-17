Happy Thursday, everyone! Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but another surge of cold to even colder weather, including several hard freezes arrive for the upcoming weekend.
Overall, the pattern will remain well below normal with temps through the weekend. We may see temps try to warm slightly heading into Thanksgiving week, but still below normal.
Right now, things look pretty dry after today, with cold sunshine extended into our weekend. Our next weather maker may arrive near Thanksgiving, along with continued cool temps.