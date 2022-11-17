Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but another surge of cold to even colder weather, including several hard freezes arrive for the upcoming weekend.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but another surge of cold to even colder weather, including several hard freezes arrive for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday afternoon

Overall, the pattern will remain well below normal with temps through the weekend. We may see temps try to warm slightly heading into Thanksgiving week, but still below normal.

Right now, things look pretty dry after today, with cold sunshine extended into our weekend. Our next weather maker may arrive near Thanksgiving, along with continued cool temps.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you