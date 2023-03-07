Good morning, today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s. Wind will come from the north at 5-10mph with gusts around 20. It’ll feel great outside with the low humidity, a breeze, and warm temperatures. However, do be careful of high fire danger, and check with local burn permitting authorities before burning today, particularly in north Georgia. Tonight will be partly cloudy and will remain breezy. Lows will be cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday will have more clouds for a partly sunny sky and a few light isolated showers. It’ll be closer to normal for early March with highs near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs around 57. Friday will have showers in the morning, and then partially clearing for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be the “pick day” of the weekend with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s to 60. Scattered showers will then return on Saturday night and continue on Sunday, which will be a little cooler around 55.