Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 60s to near 70. We will wrap up the work week with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 70s Friday.
This weekend will feature a storm system that will likely bring clouds back to the area on Saturday with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain returns to the area Sunday, with cooler temps. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
Halloween will feature clouds and maybe a morning shower. Trick-or-treat conditions should be dry and cool with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s. Look for decreasing clouds next week with highs slowly rebounding back into the lower 70s by mid- week.