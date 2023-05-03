Good morning, today will be sunny and beautiful with only a stray cloud. Temperatures will be cool in the morning with pleasant afternoon highs from 65-70. It’ll remain breezy today, but the gusts won’t be quite as high as the past two days. Today’s wind gusts will be around 25mph from the northwest. A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning is in place for our Georgia communities from 12-8pm ET due to the breezy conditions and low relative humidities. In Georgia and across the entire area, please don’t burn anything today, and be aware of the increased danger of fires spreading. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer, hitting 74 degrees. Finally, the wind won’t be strong – light from the north at about 5mph. Friday will have more clouds and will be slightly cooler again with highs near 68. There will be scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Saturday will have additional scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm at 80 with an isolated shower chance. The first part of next week will remain warm with highs in the low 80s and daily scattered showers/storms.