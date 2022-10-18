Storm Alert Weather day has been declared for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a surge of extreme cold will lead to an end to the growing season, potential widespread frost & freeze concerns, and near record daily high temperature lows.
Happy Tuesday, everyone! Tuesday will be a sunny but cold afternoon for mid-October! Daytime highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is about 20-25 degrees below average. In fact, if we stay at or below 53 in Chattanooga, we will tie or break the all-time coldest high temperature for the day! Clear skies and calm winds will lead to widespread freezing temps by early Wednesday morning, and a possible hard freeze for our higher elevation communities. A Freeze warning will be in effect for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs again only in the 50s.
Thursday will send more sunshine our way, with a frosty morning start highs will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60.
A warm front arrives Friday bringing a few high clouds, but a warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s! We look to remain rain free through at least the beginning of next week!