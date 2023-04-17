Good morning, we will be treated to fabulous weather for the week. Today will be abundantly sunny. It will be cool in the morning with mild highs in the afternoon around 68. It will be breezy with wind from the west at 10-20mph and gusts around 30. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows from 40-44 for most.
The sunshine will continue on Tuesday with warmer temperatures, reaching about 78. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. On Friday, there will be a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s and a southerly breeze. Scattered shower chances will return on Friday and continue on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be around 70, and then Sunday will be cooler around 64 with a mix of sun and clouds.