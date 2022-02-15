Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temps warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Tonight will lead to clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows will only drop into the 30s to near 40.
Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy conditions developing during the afternoon hours. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.
A strong storm system arrives in the area on Thursday bringing increased rain chances and even the potential for a few storms. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially for areas just to our west. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 60s. A Storm Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday due to the risk for storms and impacts for the afternoon & evening commutes. Make sure you stay weather aware through the day!
Things clear out on Friday with a brief cool down. Highs only near 50 on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid- 50s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A warming trend begins Sunday into next week with highs back into the 60s.