Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will include mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the 60s!
Thanksgiving Day will feature an increase in clouds during the day, but mostly dry through the evening hours. High temperatures will warm into the 60s. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday as a storm system moves our way. Rain will be likely early Friday, slowly tapering off during the day. Highs will be in the 50s.
This weekend will feature an unsettled weather pattern with another storm system near the area. Off & on rain chances will be possible during the weekend, with some dry periods likely by Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s & near 60 with overnight lows near 50.
Next week will feature the return of the sunshine and temperatures hovering near normal with highs near 60, and lows near 40.