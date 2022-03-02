Good morning, yes, you guessed it. We have another beautiful day ready to go for us! Today will be sunny and even warmer with highs from 70-74 for most. Tonight will be clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The sunshine will continue on Thursday, reaching the low to mid-70s. Friday will begin mostly sunny with an increase in clouds as the day progresses into evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The weekend will feature more clouds with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the low 70s and mid-70s, respectively. There will be a chance for a spotty shower on Sunday, primarily along the Cumberland Plateau. Overall, great weekend weather for the Chattanooga Marathon and the opening weekend of Rock the Riverfront.
Then, more likely rain chances will arrive for Monday with showers and possibly a storm. Rain should continue into Tuesday morning with temperatures falling back to seasonable for early March.