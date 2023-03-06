Good morning, today will be another beautiful day with warmer temperatures than the weekend. Highs will range from 72-77 across the area under a mostly sunny sky and a light breeze from the south. There will be some clouds tonight with lows from 50-55.
Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler as the wind shifts out of the north with highs in the low 70s. Once again, it’ll be mostly sunny. That north breeze will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, ushering in some cooler days. Wednesday will only reach the upper 50s to 60 with more clouds and a spotty evening shower. Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs near 55, a mostly cloudy sky, and scattered showers. Friday will remain mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 50s to 60.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s, and then, Sunday will be near 58 with scattered showers. An early look ahead, we may need to keep an eye out for the frost potential next week for early sensitive plants.