Happy Tuesday, everyone! What a beautiful day we have underway around the Tennessee Valley. We’re looking at wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon, low humidity levels, and very comfy temps. In fact high temperatures today will be a few degrees below average for this time of the year!
Tonight, look for clear skies and more open the windows type of weather conditions. Temperatures will quickly fall from the 70s this evening into the 60s, and we will bottom out in the 50s again by early Wednesday morning!
Wednesday will bring us even more sunshine which will las through the Friday. Highs will begin to warm up a bit each day, along with a smidge more humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows back into the lower 60s.
This weekend brings plenty of sunshine, but again a smidge more humidity and slightly warmer temps. We will return to near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week temps may begin to warm back above normal with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90.