Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with low humidity and comfy temps. Highs will warm into the 70s.
Clouds increase for our Friday with highs warming into the 70s. The latest track for Ian has it moving over the Atlantic and making landfall farther north across South Carolina, meaning the chances for rain has decreased some locally, with the heaviest rainfall staying well to our east Saturday. Still, some showers will be likely especially for the eastern half of the Tennessee Valley. Highs on Saturday will only be near 70 with the extra cloud cover.
Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine next week with highs in the 70s.