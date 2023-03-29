Good morning, today will be beautiful with plentiful sunshine and mild, early spring highs in the low to mid-60s. Absolutely enjoy your Wednesday! Tonight will have generally clear skies and will be chilly again with lows from 33-40. Patchy frost will be possible in outlying areas.
Thursday will be another sunny day. Wind will shift from out of the north to out of the southeast, so it’ll be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs around 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some daytime scattered showers. Wind will increase from the south with gusts around 25mph. Then, Friday night into Saturday morning will need to be watched for a line of storms. Embedded strong to severe storms will be possible with the biggest risk being damaging wind gusts. The current timing looks to be from about 10pm-4am ET from west to east. The timing can and will likely change over the next three days, so check back for updates.
Once the sun comes up on Saturday morning, clouds will clear out, and we’ll have a beautiful day. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. It will remain breezy with gusts as high as 30mph. The sunshine will continue on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to 70 and only a light breeze.