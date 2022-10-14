Good morning, today will be a tremendous fall weather day. It’s chilly now, but with very low humidity in place and abundant sunshine on the way, temperatures will warm up quickly this morning. It’ll hit 65 by noon, and then highs today will be from 70-74 for most locations with a sunny sky and southwest wind. This evening will fall through the 60s with overnight lows from 45-50 for most.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. There will be a chance for PM isolated showers, mainly for our Tennessee communities. Then, Sunday will have more clouds, hitting a high of 78. A few scattered showers will be possible. Although both days have a small chance of rain, there will be plenty of dry time to enjoy your weekend.
A couple of residual showers may happen Monday morning, but the bigger impact will be a drop in temperatures. Monday will be mostly sunny with mild highs in the mid-60s. Then, overnight lows will be in the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will have plentiful sunshine with highs only in the 50s and lows around freezing.