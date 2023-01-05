Good morning, today will be a beautiful January day. It will be sunny with cooler highs in the 50s – from 53-58 for most. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10mph, gusts around 20. Then, evening temperatures will fall into the 40s with a mostly clear sky overnight and lows around freezing.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low 50s. For the weekend and into next week, most days will have highs in the mid-50s which are a few degrees above normal for January. The weekend will have more clouds. Saturday will be the “pick day” for outdoor activities with only an isolated shower chance. Sunday will have scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all have a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers possible on Tuesday.