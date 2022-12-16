Good morning, today will have plentiful sunshine and cool temperatures with highs from 45-50. Wind will be from the southwest at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20. Tonight will have some clouds with freezing lows from the mid-20s to low 30s.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with cool highs in the mid-40s. There will be a slim chance for a stray sprinkle in the early morning and again in the evening. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine along with cold temperatures, beginning the day in the low to mid-20s with highs from 40-45.
The cold will continue next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny. All three days will have highs in the 40s. Then, Thursday and Friday will be days to watch. There is higher confidence that we’ll have a strong arctic blast arrive Thursday night into Friday, significantly dropping temperatures. Greater uncertainty lies with the timing of the coldest air and the possibility of moisture, affecting precipitation type. Right now, a slight chance of wintry mix looks possible Thursday into Friday, but it’s too early to forecast any totals this far out with confidence low on timing and moisture present.