Storm Alert Weather days have been declared for Tuesday & Wednesday as a surge of extreme cold will lead to an end to the growing season, potential widespread frost & freeze concerns, and near record daily high temperature lows.
Happy Monday, everyone! A cold front has moved through the area leading to sunny and blustery conditions. Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s, falling into the 50s by late-day. Tonight, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley. Clear skies, light winds, will lead to overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area. The wind may help keep temps in the bigger cities just above freezing, but will also lead to wind chills down into the 20s early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a sunny but cold day for mid-October! Daytime highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is about 20-25 degrees below average. In fact, if we stay at or below 53 in Chattanooga, we will tie or break the all-time coldest high temperature for the day! Clear skies and calm winds will lead to widespread freezing temps by early Wednesday morning, and a possible hard freeze for our higher elevation communities. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs again only in the 50s.
Thursday will send more sunshine our way, with a frosty morning start highs will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60.
A warm front arrives Friday bringing a few high clouds, but a warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s! We look to remain rain free through at least the beginning of next week!