A police chase Sunday night through several Tennessee and Georgia counties ended with the suspected vehicle, a U Haul van, missing a turn and slamming into concrete barriers.
About 8:00pm, the Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to the chase by dispatchers that Grundy County, TN deputies were in pursuit of a U-Haul Van on Highway 136 coming up Lookout Mountain from Walker County, GA.
Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Lookout Mountain to intercept the pursuit, and Trenton Police Department Officers set up spike strips at the base of Lookout Mountain on Highway 136.
When the van approached the top of Lookout on the Trenton side, the driver continued straight, missing the the hard right turn at high speed. The vehicle struck the concrete barriers alongside the road and flipping over into the trees, coming to to rest on its roof.
Officers found the driver entrapped inside the vehicle and helped to extricate him from the damaged vehicle and turn him over to EMS.
The driver, identified as Barry May of Waukegan, IL, was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment and examination of what police describe as non life-threatening injuries.
May had an active warrant out of Illinois, and charges related to this chase are pending.
No other injuries are damage were reported.