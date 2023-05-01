A trash fire last Sunday night sent smoke throughout a Chattanooga apartment complex.
When CFD firefighters arrived about 10:26pm at the Overlook Apartments on Boynton Drive, they discovered that a burnt cardboard box had been thrown down the trash chute from the 8th floor after a cooking mishap.
That caught the building's trash compactor on fire, and sent smoke up the entire building.
Most of the building's residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Firefighters tackled the trash compactor fire and were able to extinguish the blaze. Then they ventilated every floor.
The building's residents were able to return to their apartments once the smoke was cleared.