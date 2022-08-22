A Sunday crash between a motorcycle and an SUV claimed the life of the rider.
Cleveland police say that officers were dispatched to a crash at Keith Street at Ocoee Crossing.
When they arrived they found the crash between a a motorcycle and a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.
The motorcycle rider, 19-year-old Nicholas Pell, was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
Cleveland police say that Pell was traveling north on Keith Street, when a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Tabitha Charles, turned left in front of him at the intersection of Ocoee Crossing.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department's Crash Team.