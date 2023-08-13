A hot, hazy and humid Sunday. A afternoon scattered storms are possible. At the same time, we will watch any complex of storms that move our way later this evening. At this point, storms to the west should weaken as they move in, however will keep an eye on conditions this evening. 

Highs in the low 90s for most, with heat index values in the low 100s. 
 
Any showers will end tonight, with lows in the low 70s. 
 
Monday will be a hot and humid day. Only a small chance of a few afternoon storms. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the low 100s. 

