Following a brief closing and Boil Water Advisory caused by flooding in Chattooga County this morning, the Summerville, GA McDonald's has reopened to help serve and support the community and first responders.
Owner and operator Jim Aaron shared this message on Facebook:
He says the restaurant has reopened to serve and support the community by bringing fresh water from McDonald’s in its neighboring Rome/Floyd & Walker County communities for hand and dish washing, as well as serving sodas from 2 liter bottles & cans.
Although, the restaurant provides free meals to on-duty law enforcement daily and offer 50% off to all other on-duty first responders, today Jim Aaron says the Summerville McDonald’s will serve all first responders today at no cost.
Jim Aaron explained, "We appreciate what you’re doing to take care of our community during this challenging time! Our hearts, love, & prayers go out to all businesses, residents, and people affected by todays flooding!"