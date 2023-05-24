A Summerville, Ga. man was arrested after he crashed his car while attempting to escape law enforcement in Alabama overnight Tuesday.
According to the Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the Cloudland area and attempted to stop the car.
The suspect, identified by Sheriff Jeff Shaver as Jackson Lowenburg, then wrecked when attempting to negotiate a curve on County Road 72.
Lowenburg was taken to Cherokee County Detention Center for Attempting to Elude and Driving While Intoxicated after he was cleared by EMS on the scene .