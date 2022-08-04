Good morning, today will be a typical summer day. It’ll be warm and humid in the morning with a mostly sunny sky. Once again, watch out for a few spots of patchy fog early. Then, expect seasonably hot temperatures in the afternoon in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be near 100. There will be a few scattered pop-up summertime storms this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours, lightning, and brief gusty wind. Then, tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Friday will be more of the same with highs around 90 and scattered storms, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours with the heating of the day. We’ll repeat it again on Saturday and Sunday, reaching the upper 80s to 90 with additional hit or miss rain and storm chances.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be more likely to stay in the mid to upper 80s (a bit cooler) with slightly greater rain chances, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.