Summer is the perfect time for kids and teens to get involved and volunteer, but anyone and everyone can pitch in!
Whether it's helping out at a local charity, taking part in a community project, or just lending a helping hand, there are plenty of ways to make a difference.
Here are some local and virtual opportunities available:
LIBRARIES
Volunteering at your local library is a great way to start getting involved in your community. Libraries often need help with various tasks, from shelving books to helping with programs and events. Volunteering at the library is a great way to explore your interests.
- East Ridge City Library
- Cleveland Bradley County Public Library
- Chattanooga Public Library (ages 10-18)
- ELLA Library
- United Way of the Ocoee Region does the Imagination Library
- The Charles Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center
PARKS + OUTDOORS
- Chattanooga Park Stewards
- Get outdoors for 2-4hr stewardship projects in Chattanooga's beautiful parks & greenways, help with activities like litter and limb removal, light landscaping (weeding/mulching), removing invasive plants, planting native plants, cleaning and painting benches/tables/signs, and clearing vegetation from paths. Tools are typically provided.
- Dalton Parks and Recreation Department
- Join 32+ full-time and 182 part-time professionals, plus 250+ volunteers, to enrich quality of life through safe recreational opportunities and facilities for families in Dalton and Whitfield County.
- Crabtree Farms
- Volunteers can learn about sustainable agriculture through hands-on experiences. They welcome individuals, groups, and families to volunteer for projects on the farm.
- They currently have an ongoing volunteer need for Farm Support and Harvest Helpers.
- Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
- Their mission depends on volunteers like you to maintain the grounds and help to reconnect people with nature. There's a wide variety of opportunities to volunteer at the center.
SUPPORT A CAUSE
- 1N3
- 1 in 3 of us are affected by drunk driving. Get involved in educating about the risks by attending presentations, community events, etc.
- American Cancer Society and Relay For Life
SUPPORTING OTHERS
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank
- One volunteer hour equals 92 meals. Current needs include sorting donations, making food boxes at the warehouse, and distributing food at Foxwood Food Center & mobile pantries.
- Meals on Wheels
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area
- You can volunteer starting at 16; Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area (HFHGCA) seeks help in the ReStore, office, committees, special projects, and homebuilding. Their Habitat Youth Programs accept volunteers between the ages of 5 and 40 for everything from home construction to affordable housing advocacy. No prior experience is necessary; staff provides training.
- We have several chapters in our area, find your local HFH here: https://www.habitat.org/volunteer/near-you/youth-programs
- American Red Cross
- You may recognize it as the organization that provides disaster relief and organize blood donations. It's important work, and yes, teens can get involved. You can find a local chapter, or volunteer and organize independently.
HELPING AND WORKING WITH ANIMALS
Whether you're a dog or cat person, you can join the fight to help animals. Get involved in outreach or help at your local shelter.
- Chattanooga Zoo
- McKamey Animal Center
- Volunteers 16+ may independently volunteer; 10-15 year-olds must be accompanied by an adult Volunteer. There are onboarding and training classes.
- Humane Educational Society
Do you love horses? There are plenty of animal therapy centers that would enjoy the extra help.
- Highland Riding Center, in Harrison
- Mending Arrow Ranch in Cleveland
- Tri-State Therapeutic Riding Center, in McDonald
- Tri-state's mission is to provide the opportunity for emotional and physical healing and equestrian education for individuals of all ages. They need volunteers daily, especially for weekend feeding help and on Mondays—lots of contact time here with the horses and a supportive team.
- Solia Farm, in Apison
ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY
- Art 120 was created to enrich our community through creating, educating, and celebrating STE(A)M-based learning. There are always projects and events across Chattanooga that could use extra help. Reach out and get involved.
- Association for Visual Arts (AVA)
- Hunter Museum
- ...and the Teen Apprenticeship Program
- Chattanooga Film Festival
- Creative Discovery Museum
- Museum Apprentice Program for Teens (MAP program) | Applications due May 31
- MAPs attend training to learn about the Museum's operations and exhibits and work in exhibits, Birthday Parties, camps, workshops, and special events. They commit 8 hours/month and develop customer service skills, responsibility, and self-confidence while having fun!
VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITIES
- Points of Light | A great place to start looking for virtual opportunities, with a comprehensive list with everything from genealogy projects, research, health, human support, and science and technology.
- Smithsonian Digital Volunteers | The largest Museum, educational, and research complex in the world offers numerous virtual volunteer opportunities helping to transcribe historical documents and identify and label plants, all supporting its mission.
- CitizenScience.gov
- Be My Eyes
- Catchafire
- Zooniverse
See something we should have remembered? Let us know!